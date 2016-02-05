Feb 5 Effnetplattformen AB :

* Q4 operating profit 0.1 million crowns versus loss 0.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net sales 1.8 million Swedish crowns ($215,000) versus 0.6 million crowns year ago

* Proposes no dividend to be paid Source text for Eikon:

