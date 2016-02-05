BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Effnetplattformen AB :
* Q4 operating profit 0.1 million crowns versus loss 0.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net sales 1.8 million Swedish crowns ($215,000) versus 0.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend to be paid Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3939 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility