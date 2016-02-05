UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Mondo TV SpA :
* Have executed consultancy agreement with Lawless Entertainment for business development of series "Drakers" in United States
* Based on the two year agreement, Lawless Entertainment will support Mondo TV, by giving its consultancy for the distribution and exploitation of the licensing and merchandising rights on "Drakers" and its TV placement as well as distribution on new media and DVD in the US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.