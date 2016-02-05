BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Electra Gruppen publ AB :
* Q4 revenue 559.2 million Swedish crowns ($66.65 million) versus 554.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 15.6 million crowns versus 18.9 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend for 2015 of 4.25 crowns per share versus 5.25 crown dividend paid for 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3898 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility