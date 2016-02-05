Feb 5 Tulikivi Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 9.0 million euros ($10.1 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros year ago

* Says demand for Tulikivi products was slightly lower than expected in Q4, but remained similar to before

* Net sales in 2016 are expected to be at previous year's level

* 2016 operating profit is expected to improve year-on-year Source text for Eikon:

