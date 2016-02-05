UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Tulikivi Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 9.0 million euros ($10.1 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros year ago
* Says demand for Tulikivi products was slightly lower than expected in Q4, but remained similar to before
* Net sales in 2016 are expected to be at previous year's level
* 2016 operating profit is expected to improve year-on-year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.