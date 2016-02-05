Feb 5 MSC Group AB :

* Acquires additional 5 percent in subsidiary Frontwalker

* Says gradually introduces more decentralized structure in four business areas MSC Infra, MSC Solutions, MSC Applied and MSC Frameworks

* Says parent MSC Group AB is since the beginning of 2016 a pure holding company without any other operational activity than group-wide services to subsidiaries Source text: bit.ly/1QKdFoH

