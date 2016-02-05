Feb 5 Moscow Exchange :

* Says completes sale of its 50.02 pct stake in Ukrainian PFTS Stock Exchange 

* Says decreases its stake in Ukrainian Exchange to 23.09 pct, in final stage of negotiations to sell remaining stake

* Says transaction prices roughly correspond to book value of stakes under International Financial Reporting Standards Source text: bit.ly/1VU3hfd

