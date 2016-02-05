BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
Feb 5 Moscow Exchange :
* Says completes sale of its 50.02 pct stake in Ukrainian PFTS Stock Exchange
* Says decreases its stake in Ukrainian Exchange to 23.09 pct, in final stage of negotiations to sell remaining stake
* Says transaction prices roughly correspond to book value of stakes under International Financial Reporting Standards Source text: bit.ly/1VU3hfd
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17