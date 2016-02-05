Feb 5 Industrivarden Ab :
* Says earnings per share for year were sek 7.18 (12.62).
* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 5.00
per share (6.25)
* Says in order to increase financial flexibility and
capacity, board of directors has decided on a new dividend
policy and a new debt policy
* Says dividend policy is that the company shall generate a
positive cash flow before changes in the portfolio and after
dividends paid
* The new debt policy is that Industrivärden's
netdebt-equities ratio shall be in the range of 0-10%,but may
periodically exceed or be below this interval
* We are now sharpening our focus on returns, which will
likely affect pace of change in portfolio over time
* Says will also work in various ways to bring about a
faster pace of change in portfolio companies facing substantial
challenges
* Says will continue to invest in Nordic, listed companies
with good return potential
* we are now broadening our investment universe by also
looking at slightly smaller companies than previously
* Says for new investments, a portfolio company candidate
should have a minimum market cap of roughly sek 3 billion
* Says in cases where we invest in a company with a market
cap between sek 3 billion and sek 10 billion, an ownership share
of 20%-30% of capital is desirable
* Says Ericsson must gain a better financial outcome from
its positions of strength and increase profitability in several
areas of its business
* Says our active ownership in companies will build upon a
foundation of trust and ownership-based influence. Our share of
ownership should therefore amount to at least 10% of votes
