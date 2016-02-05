Feb 5 Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Comments on government plans regarding temporary legislation to limit outsourcing contracts

* Temporary legislation would limit municipalities and joint authorities' social and healthcare complete outsourcing contracts to be presented to the parliament as soon as possible

* The temporary legislation would be effective until the end of 2018 when the organizing responsibility of social and healthcare would move from the municipalities and joint authorities to the independent regions

* Says ministries release confirms the fact that the current outsourcings contracts will continue without interruption also after the social and healthcare refom enters into force

* Says it is too early to evaluate legislation impact to Pihlajalinna business operations Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)