BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Feb 5 Stanusch Technologies SA :
* Q4 revenue 1.5 million zlotys ($379,920) versus 618,875 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 294,265 zlotys versus loss of 90,971 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9482 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility