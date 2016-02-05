Feb 5 Stanusch Technologies SA :

* Q4 revenue 1.5 million zlotys ($379,920) versus 618,875 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit 294,265 zlotys versus loss of 90,971 zlotys a year ago