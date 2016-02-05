UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Bilia
* Q4 net turnover amounted to SEK 5,750 mln vs year-ago 5,037 mln
* Q4 operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 237 mln vs year-ago 202 mln
* Says we believe that demand for cars and service during Q1 of 2016 will be slightly better compared with corresponding quarter last year
* Says order backlog of new cars increased during quarter and was nearly 2,800 cars higher compared with last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.