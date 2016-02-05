UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Porsche Automobil Holding SE
* Reporting of the annual results and annual general meeting postponed after similar move by Volkswagen
* Says reporting of annual results of Volkswagen is a necessary precondition for preparation of annual results and group profit of Porsche SE
* Says rreporting of annual and consolidated annual financial statements 2015 of Porsche SE will be postponed as well
* Says previous forecast is based on unchanged assumption that Volkswagen Group's financial result for fiscal year 2015 will be within range of previous expectation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.