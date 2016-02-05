Feb 5 Epigon SA :

* Morpol SA raises its stake in the company to 90.26 percent from 87.17 percent via purchase of 3,354,899 shares in transactions between Jan. 21 and Feb. 2

* In Nov. 2015 Morpol announced a tender offer for 100 pct of Epigon shares