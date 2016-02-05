UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Epigon SA :
* Q4 revenue 66.4 million zlotys ($16.8 million) versus 32.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 1.6 million zlotys versus 535,747 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9620 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.