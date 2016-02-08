Feb 8 Valneva SE :

* Signs new research and development collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline for EB66 cell line

* To supply process development services for EB66 -based influenza vaccines

* Advanced development program sponsored by the US department of health and human services

* Is entitled to receive milestone payments as well as royalties associated with future sales

* To receive research fees under the new agreement (Gdynia Newsroom)