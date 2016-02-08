BRIEF-Corline biomedical Q1 net sales at SEK 217,000
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Valneva SE :
* Signs new research and development collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline for EB66 cell line
* To supply process development services for EB66 -based influenza vaccines
* Advanced development program sponsored by the US department of health and human services
* Is entitled to receive milestone payments as well as royalties associated with future sales
* To receive research fees under the new agreement
* JAN-MARCH TOTAL INCOME SEK 6,980 THOUSAND (861)