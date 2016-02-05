Feb 5 Rocket Internet SE :

* Divestiture of non-core takeaway food businesses in Spain, Italy, Brazil and Mexico

* Divestiture of non-core takeaway food businesses for 125 million euros ($139.93 million)

* Transactions further reduce complexity of Rocket Internet