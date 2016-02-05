BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Obducat AB ::
* Extension of subscription period until Feb. 12
* Preliminary count shows that so far received subscription applications covering about 88 percent of total issue volume of about 41 million Swedish crowns ($4.9 million), before issue costs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4010 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility