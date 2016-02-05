UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Tropical Paradise Co Ltd :
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group turnover 175.6 million rupees versus 162.5 million rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group profit before tax 17.0 million rupees versus 10.2 million rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group's basic EPS 0.09 rupee
* "Prospects for the next quarter are positive and management expects the group to continue on this upward trend" Source text: bit.ly/1obZqQj Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.