(Repeats to cover additional snaps)

Feb 5 Bilia

* Q4 net turnover amounted to SEK 5,750 mln vs year-ago 5,037 mln

* Q4 operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 237 mln vs year-ago 202 mln

* Says we believe that demand for cars and service during Q1 of 2016 will be slightly better compared with corresponding quarter last year

* Says order backlog of new cars increased during quarter and was nearly 2,800 cars higher compared with last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: