UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
* Imperial Tobacco Group Plc has, with immediate effect, changed its registered name to Imperial Brands Plc
* Company's ticker on London Stock Exchange for its ordinary shares of 10 pence each will change to IMB with effect from 8.00 a.m. On Monday Feb. 8 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.