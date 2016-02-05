UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :
* Acquisition of own shares extension of the repurchase program; increasing the maximum price at 5.30 euros ($5.9) per share
* To extend the time limit of buyback program until April 28, 2016 and to purchase up to 56,600 additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.