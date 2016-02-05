Feb 5 Teletypos Television Programmes SA :

* Issues statement correcting some Q3 financial metrics

* Says corrects net cash disclosed to 3.6 million euros ($4.00 million) as of Sept 30, instead of 4.3 million euros, it previously reported

* Says corrects Q3 net loss disclosed on Nov. 27 to 17.1 million euros instead of loss 12.9 million euros, it previously reported Source text: bit.ly/1S5l5pM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)