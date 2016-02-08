Feb 8 Telenor Asa

* Grameenphone Q4 EBITDA NOK 1.59 billion vs Reuters poll of NOK 1.55 billion (NOK 1.16 billion in Q4 2014)

* Grameenphone Q4 revenue NOK 2.92 billion vs Reuters poll of NOK 2.97 billion (NOK 2.31 billion in Q4 2014)

* Q4 Capex NOK 501 million vs NOK 500 million in Q4 2014

* During Q4 number of subscriptions increased by 1.169 million to 56.679 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)