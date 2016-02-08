BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing posts FY pre-tax profit of 12.0 mln pounds
* Fy profit before taxation and highlighted items of £12.0 million
Feb 8 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Q4 EBITDA 14.1 million Norwegian crowns ($1.65 million) versus 4.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating revenue 119.4 million crowns versus 46.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5593 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy profit before taxation and highlighted items of £12.0 million
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.