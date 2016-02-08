BRIEF-Corline biomedical Q1 net sales at SEK 217,000
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Innate Pharma SA :
* Announces the start of phase I clinical trial of monalizumab in combination with durvalumab
* This fifth trial with monalizumab completes roll-out of initial clinical plan, due to start reading out in 2017
* Trial will include up to 208 patients, and will be performed in United States and in Europe
* JAN-MARCH TOTAL INCOME SEK 6,980 THOUSAND (861)