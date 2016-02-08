Feb 8 Elisa Oyj :

* Elisa makes a tender offer for Anvia shares

* Offer at a price of of 2,000 euros ($2,227.40) per share will begin on Feb. 8, 2016 and end on March 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8979 euros)