BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing posts FY pre-tax profit of 12.0 mln pounds
* Fy profit before taxation and highlighted items of £12.0 million
Feb 8 Elisa Oyj :
* Elisa makes a tender offer for Anvia shares
* Offer at a price of of 2,000 euros ($2,227.40) per share will begin on Feb. 8, 2016 and end on March 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy profit before taxation and highlighted items of £12.0 million
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.