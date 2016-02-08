BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing posts FY pre-tax profit of 12.0 mln pounds
* Fy profit before taxation and highlighted items of £12.0 million
Feb 8 Anoto Group AB :
* Laika to implement Anoto Live Wall, bridging the gap between the creative process and technology
* Plans to continue to build the relationship with LAIKA to explore the possibilities for future products and workflow processes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy profit before taxation and highlighted items of £12.0 million
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.