BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad
Feb 8 Soco International Plc :
* Drilling commences on Baobab Marine-1 well on Mer Profonde Sud Block
* BABM-1 well, to be drilled on RR prospect, is targeting stacked early Miocene channel complexes
* Well will be drilled by deepwater drillship noble Globetrotter II and is expected to take 25 to 35 days, with a planned depth of c.3,400 metres below mean sea level
* BABM-1 well targets gross p50 prospective recoverable resource of c.330 million barrels of oil
BABM-1 well targets gross p50 prospective recoverable resource of c.330 million barrels of oil

SOCO, with a 60 pct interest, is carrying 100 pct of expected c.$25-30 million well cost
Specialist annuity provider JRP posted a 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies.