BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Custodian Reit Plc
* Custodian Reit, the UK commercial real estate investment company, applies to UK listing authority for a block listing of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each to trade on the London Stock Exchange
* Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used in connection with the placing programme detailed in the Company's prospectus, published on 4 November 2015
* Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.
* The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 9 February 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted a 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, it said in a statement.