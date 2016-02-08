Feb 8 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* Retirement of group chief executive and interim executive appointments

* Early retirement of group CEO Edward Kieswetter, who is leaving company after six years to pursue other interests

* Kieswetter will step down as group chief executive with effect from February 8, 2016

* kieswetter approached board indicating that he wishes to retire from company at end of march 2017

* Sello Moloko, board's non-executive chairman will act as executive chairman until a new group chief executive is appointed

* Deon Viljoen, group chief financial officer, has agreed to assume role of interim group chief executive, with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)