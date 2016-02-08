BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :
* Retirement of group chief executive and interim executive appointments
* Early retirement of group CEO Edward Kieswetter, who is leaving company after six years to pursue other interests
* Kieswetter will step down as group chief executive with effect from February 8, 2016
* kieswetter approached board indicating that he wishes to retire from company at end of march 2017
* Sello Moloko, board's non-executive chairman will act as executive chairman until a new group chief executive is appointed
* Deon Viljoen, group chief financial officer, has agreed to assume role of interim group chief executive, with immediate effect
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted a 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, it said in a statement.