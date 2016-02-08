Feb 8 Matomy Media Group Ltd
* Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) approves Matomy's dual
listing application
* Matomy, a provider of digital performance-based
advertising, is currently listed in London
* Following admission to TASE, it is assumed that Matomy's
shares will qualify for inclusion in the following indexes at
the next quarterly review: TA Composite, TA MidCap-50, TA
MidCap, TA Tech Elite, TA BlueTech and TA Technology.
* Matomy expects that its ordinary shares will be admitted
to trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange shortly, following the
finalization of certain settlement mechanics related to the TASE
Dual Listing.
* Matomy will publish a further announcement confirming the
timetable in due course.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)