Feb 8 Pharma Mar SA :

* Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommends to continue unchanged Phase 3 trial with PM1183 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

* Says IDMC's recommendation comes after analysis of safety data obtained from the first 80 patients treated in the study

* The pivotal Phase 3 evaluates the effectiveness of PM1183 compared with standard therapy in a total of 420 patients

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)