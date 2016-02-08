BRIEF-Corline biomedical Q1 net sales at SEK 217,000
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Pharma Mar SA :
* Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommends to continue unchanged Phase 3 trial with PM1183 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer
* Says IDMC's recommendation comes after analysis of safety data obtained from the first 80 patients treated in the study
* The pivotal Phase 3 evaluates the effectiveness of PM1183 compared with standard therapy in a total of 420 patients


* JAN-MARCH TOTAL INCOME SEK 6,980 THOUSAND (861)