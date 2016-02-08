BRIEF-Investec Bank posts FY pre-tax profit of 4.16 bln rand
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand
Feb 8 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Normandie Seine SC :
* Reports FY consolidated net banking income 401.2 million euros ($447.3 million)versus 405.9 million euros a year ago
* FY consolidated gross operating income is 193.9 million euros versus 200.9 million euros a year ago
* FY consolidated net income group share is 120.0 million euros versus 110.7 million euros a year ago
* Basel 3 solvency ratio as of Dec 31 was 20.5 pct
* Cost of risk at the end of 2015 of 14.9 million euros, down 12.6 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1PJDuWR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
