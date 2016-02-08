Feb 8 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Normandie Seine SC :

* Reports FY consolidated net banking income 401.2 million euros ($447.3 million)versus 405.9 million euros a year ago

* FY consolidated gross operating income is 193.9 million euros versus 200.9 million euros a year ago

* FY consolidated net income group share is 120.0 million euros versus 110.7 million euros a year ago

* Basel 3 solvency ratio as of Dec 31 was 20.5 pct

* Cost of risk at the end of 2015 of 14.9 million euros, down 12.6 million euros