BRIEF-Investec Bank posts FY pre-tax profit of 4.16 bln rand
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand
Feb 8 Luxonen SA :
* Says agreement in principle has been reached to settle, about 80 pct of Argentina's obligations to the Nordic Fund for Emerging Markets debt
* After the settlement, the expected NAV will be about 64 Swedish crowns ($7.58) per share in Luxonen
* If settlement is achieved for 100 pct, this will represent a value of roughly 62 crowns per Luxonen share
* Says once fund has reached settlement with Argentina, the aim is to fulfil the liquidation and to ask for a delisting of Luxonen from Nasdaq Stockholm Source text for Eikon: [ID:nBQN19679y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4460 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 (Reuters) Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST