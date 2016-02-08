Feb 8 Zetadisplay AB :

* Signs a million Swedish crowns agreement for the installation of its media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing to 2,500 stores

* Agreement runs for five years and ZetaDisplay estimates value of contract to exceed 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.8 million) Source text for Eikon:

