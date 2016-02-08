BRIEF-ASJ announces exercise of options
* Says 2,014 units of its first series options were exercised to 201,400 shares of its common stock during the period from May 1 to May 18
Feb 8 Zetadisplay AB :
* Signs a million Swedish crowns agreement for the installation of its media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing to 2,500 stores
* Agreement runs for five years and ZetaDisplay estimates value of contract to exceed 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.8 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4088 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ADDNODE GROUP ACQUIRES SOFTWARE COMPANY CANELLA AND STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN WELFARE AND PHARMACY SOLUTIONS