Feb 8 Ascential IPO-ASCE.L:

* Revised price guidance of 200 - 205p pence per share - bookrunner

* Books are covered throughout that revised range and understand pricing could come throughout this range - bookrunner

* Books will close at 13.00 UK time today with conditional trading starting tomorrow 9 February at 08.00 UK time - bookrunner

* Guidance on deal size is approximately 35 pct free float - bookrunner