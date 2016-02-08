BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
Feb 8 Mondo TV SpA :
* Has executed with Multimedia Polska SA an agreement for the grant of a license for transmitting six animated series of the library, including Sissi and Drakers
* The license is granted for a period of 1 year in Polish language, and includes the non exclusive rights for internet and video-on-demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces establishment of a new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir with total cost of project 8.5 million riyals