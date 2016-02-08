Feb 8 Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Does not expect outsourcing law to have effect to the company's complete outsourcing contracts that are in force nor to optional enlargements of these contracts

* Says exact nature of effects cannot be evaluated before more information about contents of proposed law

* Pihlajalinna will continue to monitor proposed legislations content and possible effects

* Reference is made to Ministry of Social and Healthcare and the Ministry of Finance release on Feb. 5 about the preparation of temporary legislation to limit municipalities and joint authorities' large investments such as hospitals buildings or complete outsourcing contracts