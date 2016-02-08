BRIEF-Stille Q1 operating profit ex-items up at SEK 6.4 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS SEK 6.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO (ADDS 'BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS')
Feb 8 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Does not expect outsourcing law to have effect to the company's complete outsourcing contracts that are in force nor to optional enlargements of these contracts
* Says exact nature of effects cannot be evaluated before more information about contents of proposed law
* Pihlajalinna will continue to monitor proposed legislations content and possible effects
* Reference is made to Ministry of Social and Healthcare and the Ministry of Finance release on Feb. 5 about the preparation of temporary legislation to limit municipalities and joint authorities' large investments such as hospitals buildings or complete outsourcing contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 LOSS FOR PERIOD WAS 62.1 (LOSS: 15.2) MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)