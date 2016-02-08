BRIEF-Stille Q1 operating profit ex-items up at SEK 6.4 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS SEK 6.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO (ADDS 'BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS')
Feb 8 Exiqon A/S :
* Q4 revenue 46.6 million Danish crowns versus 34.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA profit 3.8 million crowns versus loss 1.1 million crowns year ago
* In 2016, expects total revenue between 180-185 million crowns driven by around 20 percent growth in sales of products and services (excluding oem)
* Sees 2016 EBITDA of 15-20 million crowns (exclusive of shared-based costs) and EBIT more than doubling Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 LOSS FOR PERIOD WAS 62.1 (LOSS: 15.2) MSEK