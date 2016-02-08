BRIEF-Stille Q1 operating profit ex-items up at SEK 6.4 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS SEK 6.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO (ADDS 'BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS')
Feb 8 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :
* Notified that Kassem Alom and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamed intend to tender all of their shares for cash pursuant in connection with Mediclinic deal
* Kassem Alom and Sheikh Mansoor Bin Butti Al Hamed are non-executive director of company
* Q1 LOSS FOR PERIOD WAS 62.1 (LOSS: 15.2) MSEK