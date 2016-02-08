Feb 8 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :

* Notified that Kassem Alom and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamed intend to tender all of their shares for cash pursuant in connection with Mediclinic deal

* Kassem Alom and Sheikh Mansoor Bin Butti Al Hamed are non-executive director of company