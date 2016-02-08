BRIEF-Tsuchiya Holdings completes 521,000 shares buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 521,000 shares as of May 17, for about totaling 100.0 million yen, as result of share buy-back plan disclosed on Dec. 7, 2016
Feb 8 CRCAM Paris et Ile de France :
* Reports FY net banking income of 970 million euros compared to 945 million euros a year ago
* FY net income group share is 273 million euros compared to 287 million euros a year ago
* FY gross operating income is 457 million euros compared to 449 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 500 million plus green shoe option of INR 500 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUEu5N) Further company coverage: