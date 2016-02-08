BRIEF-Tsuchiya Holdings completes 521,000 shares buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 521,000 shares as of May 17, for about totaling 100.0 million yen, as result of share buy-back plan disclosed on Dec. 7, 2016
Feb 8 Deutsche Bank AG
* Says publishes updated information about AT1 payment capacity
* Says 2016 payment capacity sufficient to pay AT1 coupons of about eur 0.35 billion on 30 April 2016
* Says estimated pro-forma 2017 payment capacity is approximately eur 4.3 billion before impact from 2016 operating results
* Says 2016 payment capacity is estimated to be approximately eur 1 billion
* Says estimated pro-forma 2017 payment capacity is about eur 4.3 billion before impact from 2016 operating results
* Says final AT1 payment capacity will depend on 2016 operating results, movements in other reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completes repurchase of 521,000 shares as of May 17, for about totaling 100.0 million yen, as result of share buy-back plan disclosed on Dec. 7, 2016
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 500 million plus green shoe option of INR 500 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUEu5N) Further company coverage: