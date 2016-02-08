Feb 8 Anoto Group AB :

* Destiny Wireless, a part of the Anoto Group AB, announced that The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) is making an additional £0.5 million investment in the INKWRX data capture platform

* The deal allows for the integration of INKWRX data capture technology for an additional three years, continuing an implementation that began in 2010 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)