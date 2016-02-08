BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing posts FY pre-tax profit of 12.0 mln pounds
* Fy profit before taxation and highlighted items of £12.0 million
Feb 8 Anoto Group AB :
* Destiny Wireless, a part of the Anoto Group AB, announced that The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) is making an additional £0.5 million investment in the INKWRX data capture platform
* The deal allows for the integration of INKWRX data capture technology for an additional three years, continuing an implementation that began in 2010 Source text for Eikon:
