BRIEF-Stemcell United signs agreement with Ican Israel-Cannabis
* Agreement with ican israel-cannabis limited and fund raising
Feb 8 Theraclion SA :
* First patients treated in routine clinical practice in the UK
* Announces the persistence of observed fibroadenoma volume reduction after treatment with Echopulse at the 3-year follow-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agreement with ican israel-cannabis limited and fund raising
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager