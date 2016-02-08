BRIEF-Corline biomedical Q1 net sales at SEK 217,000
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 8 Stentys SA :
* Stentys initiates the commercialization of the first self-expanding drug-eluting stent for the below-the-knee indication
* Announces first distribution agreements for its drug-eluting stent for treating BTK (below-knee) arteries in Germany and Belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JAN-MARCH TOTAL INCOME SEK 6,980 THOUSAND (861) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)