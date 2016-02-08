BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Kenya Commercial Bank Ltd :
* Says Kenya Commercial Bank Ltd has changed its name to KCB Group Limited with effect from Jan. 17, 2016 Source : j.mp/20E8GxP Further company coverage:
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted a 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, it said in a statement.