BRIEF-Investec Bank posts FY pre-tax profit of 4.16 bln rand
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand
Feb 8 BV Holding AG :
* FY financial result of 19.9 million Swiss francs ($20.0 million) versus 5.3 million francs year ago
* FY record profit of 18.5 million francs
* Sees for 2016 a positive result but well below the 2015 figure
* To propose 0.20 francs per registered share in form of a par value repayment Source text - bit.ly/1ojYbi2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand
May 18 (Reuters) Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST