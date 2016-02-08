Feb 8 BV Holding AG :

* FY financial result of 19.9 million Swiss francs ($20.0 million) versus 5.3 million francs year ago

* FY record profit of 18.5 million francs

* Sees for 2016 a positive result but well below the 2015 figure

* To propose 0.20 francs per registered share in form of a par value repayment