BRIEF-Investec Bank posts FY pre-tax profit of 4.16 bln rand
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand
Feb 8 Old Mutual Plc :
* Old Mutual Plc announces sale of Rogge
* Has agreed to sell Rogge Global Partners to Allianz Global Investors
* rogge, a fixed income asset management business based in London, had 24.1 bln stg of funds under management as at Dec. 31, 2015
* Transaction is expected to complete in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand
May 18 (Reuters) Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST