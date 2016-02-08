Feb 8 Old Mutual Plc :

* Old Mutual Plc announces sale of Rogge

* Has agreed to sell Rogge Global Partners to Allianz Global Investors

* rogge, a fixed income asset management business based in London, had 24.1 bln stg of funds under management as at Dec. 31, 2015

* Transaction is expected to complete in Q2 of 2016