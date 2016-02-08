Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* Allianzgi to acquire rogge global partners

* Allianzgi says transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2016

* Allianzgi says transaction, for an undisclosed sum, will see allianzgi acquire 100 per cent of the issued share capital in RGP from Old Mutual and RGP management Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)