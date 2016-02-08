BRIEF-Corline biomedical Q1 net sales at SEK 217,000
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 8 Novozymes :
* Changes in organizational structure and executive leadership team
* Says wishes to strengthen its technology and market leadership through establishment of a central research, innovation & supply organization
* Says the costs are expected to be realized in first quarter 2016 and within the financial outlook provided on January 19, 2016; hence the full-year 2016 outlook remains unchanged
* Says announces formation of three divisions: Household Care & Technical Industries, Agriculture & Bioenergy and Food & Beverages
* Says expects that total costs associated with the reorganization will be 60-70 million Danish crowns ($8.96-10.46 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.6939 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JAN-MARCH TOTAL INCOME SEK 6,980 THOUSAND (861) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)