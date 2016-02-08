BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
Feb 8 Association of European Businesses (AEB):
* Sollers Jan. sales of new cars and LCV in Russia 2,140 vehicles versus 3,015 vehicles in Jan. 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1SaMbM5
* Announces establishment of a new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir with total cost of project 8.5 million riyals